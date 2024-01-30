Apple releases watchOS 10.4 beta 1 to developers (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 17.4 beta 1 and ipadOS 17.4 beta 1 and now Apple has also released watchOS 10.4 beta 1 for the Apple Watch to developers. This update comes on the heels of the official watchOS 10.3 release, marking a significant step forward in the Apple Watch’s capabilities.

Updating to watchOS 10.4 is a breeze. However, it’s essential to note that your Apple Watch needs to be connected to a charger even if it’s fully charged. The update size may vary, but the process itself is designed to be smooth and user-friendly. The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new beta of Apple’s watchOS.

For those who love expressing themselves with emojis, watchOS 10.4 introduces a variety of new emojis. These are also available in the iOS 17.4 beta, ensuring a consistent experience across your Apple devices.

Users of the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra will appreciate the new ‘ignore this gesture’ function. It’s part of the Vision Pro device features, aimed at enhancing usability and providing a more intuitive experience.

The ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ feature now allows users to unlock their iPhone using their Apple Watch. While convenient, the presenter in the video raises a potential security concern – the feature might still unlock the iPhone even when the watch is not being worn. Siri gets smarter with the ability to read messages in multiple languages, not just the default device language. This update allows for a more flexible and inclusive user experience.

A specific update for German users enables Siri to respond to both “Hey Siri” and “Siri” commands, making interactions with your device more natural and efficient.

If you’re considering updating to the beta, exercise caution. It’s advisable to use a backup device or wait for a more stable release, especially if you rely on your device for essential tasks.

Comparing watchOS 10.4 and iOS 17.4 Features

When looking at the broader picture, it’s interesting to note the comparison between watchOS 10.4 and iOS 17.4 features. The iOS update seems to encompass more significant changes, reflecting Apple’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its ecosystem’s functionality and user experience.

Updating to watchOS 10.4 Beta: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you are wondering how to update your Apple Watch to the latest beta, here’s a quick guide:

Ensure your Apple Watch is at least 50% charged and placed on its charger. Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Navigate to ‘General’ and then ‘Software Update’. Tap ‘Download and Install’ for the watchOS 10.4 beta.

Remember, this is a beta version, so you might encounter some bugs or stability issues. It’s always wise to proceed with caution and consider the importance of your device in your daily routine.

The release of watchOS 10.4 beta 1 is not just about new features; it’s about refining the user experience. Whether it’s through new emojis that allow for more expressive communication or the practical ‘ignore this gesture’ function for the latest Apple Watch models, Apple demonstrates its commitment to enhancing device usability and satisfaction.

We are expecting the final version of Apple’s watchOS 10.4 to be released in early March, along with iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4, these updates brings changes to the Apple App Store to comply with the Digital Markets Act in Europe.

Source Half Man Half Tech

Image Credit: Daniel Romero



