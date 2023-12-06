Apple releases watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate

Apple has released a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate, and this new beta should be the same as the final version of watchOS 10.2 assuming that no issues are found in this release.

Apple also released a range of other new betas simultaneously, including iOS 17.2 Release Candidate, macOS 14.2 Release Candidate, and iPadOS 17.2 Release Candidate. This new beta brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

watchOS 10.2 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

– Access and log Health app data with Siri (Available on Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2)

– Automatically view Now Playing when in proximity of HomePod (2nd generation) or HomePod mini playing media from Music or Podcasts (Available on – Apple Watch Series 6 and later and Apple Watch Ultra)

– Enable the ability to swipe to change watch faces in Settings

– Enable the ability to confirm ending workouts in Settings

– Prioritize the volume of either the music or trainers’ voices in most Fitness+ workouts

– Resolves an issue that can cause watch faces added in the Watch app on iPhone to not appear on Apple Watch

We are expecting the final version of watchOS 10.2 to be released next week, developers can find out more details about the watchOS 10.2 Release Candidate over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



