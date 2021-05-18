Apple releases tvOS 14.6 RC and watchOS 7.5 RC to developers

As well as the release of the Release Candidate versions of iOS and iPadOS 14.6, Apple has also released tvOS 14.6 RC for the Apple TV and watchOS 7.5 RC for the Apple Watch to developers.

As with the iOS 14.6 software these new betas are Release Candidate versions, assuming no issues are found, these are the versions that will be released to everyone.

The new version of watchOS for the Apple Watch will bring a range of performance improvements and bug fixes to the Apple watch, there will also be some minor new features. The tvOS software appears to feature a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

We are expecting the tvOS 14.6 software and watchOS 7.5 software to be released next week along with iOS 14.6 and iPadOS 14.6, as soon as we get some more details on the release schedule we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

