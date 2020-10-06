Apple releases tvOS 14.0.2 software update for the Apple TV

Apple has released a new software update for the Apple TV, tvOS 14.0.2, the update brings a range of bug fixes to the Apple TV.

This new software update comes just over a week after the previous update and Apple has not revealed exactly what is included, all we know if that it comes with some performance improvements and stability improvements.

The new tvOS 14.0.2 software update is now available as an over the air update for the Apple TV, you can install it by going to System > Software update on your device.

We heard recently that Apple may be working on two new models of the Apple TV, one with an Apple A12 based processor and the other with an Apple A14 based processor. Gaming and Apple Arcade will apparently be a focus of these new Apple TVs and Apple is also apparently launching a new controller.

Source MacRumors

