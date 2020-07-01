Apple releases tvOS 13.4.8 beta 3

As well as the new iPadOS 13.6 and iOS 13.6, Apple also released a new beta version of their Apple TV software, tvOS 13.4.8 beta 3.

The new tvOS 13.4.8 beta 3 has been released to Apple’s developers and also to members of their public beta testing program.

This latest beta of tvOS will work on the fourth and fifth generation versions of the Apple TV, it comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

There do not appear to be any major new features in the latest beta version of Apple’s tvOS, we are expecting the final version of the software to land some time this month.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals