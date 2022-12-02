Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4

As well as the new betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4. This new beta of macOS Ventura 13.1 lands two weeks after the previous version.

So far the new macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 4 has been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers.

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 software update will bring a range of new features to the Mac, this will include Apple’s new Freeform app.

The Freeform app is designed to be a collaboration app where you can collaborate on notes, sketches, drawings, and more. The app is a cross-platform app and can be used on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This update will also bring improvements to Apple’s Home platform.

Apple is rumored to be releasing iOS 16.2 around the middle of December, we are also expecting macOS Ventura 13.1 at the same time, along with iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2.

As this is the fourth beta in the series, we are expecting Apple to release the Release Candidate version of macOS Ventura 13.1 next week and the final version of the software the following week.

As soon as we get some information on when the macOS Ventura 13.1, iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2 and watchOS 9.2 software updates are coming, we will let you know.

Source Apple





