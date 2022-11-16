Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3

As well as the new betas of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, Apple also released macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3 to developers as well. Apple is also expected to release a new public beta of macOS this week as well.

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 beta comes a week after the previous one and it brings a range of new features to the Mac.

Apple’s macOS Ventura 13.1 new features include the new Freeform app that we heard about previously, the Freeform app is designed for collaboration cross-platform, the app is designed for drawing, sketching, adding notes, and more. It can be used on a range of Apple devices including the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

This update will also brings some new features to the Home App on the Mac and other devices, plus it comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple is expected to release macOS Ventura 13.1 sometime in December, it should land around the middle of December with iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.1. As soon as we get some more information on exactly when these updates

The new macOS Ventura 13.1 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple





