Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.2.1

As well as the new iOS 17.2.1 software for the iPhone, Apple also released new software for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.2.1, and this update brings some bug fixes to the Mac, it does not appear to come with any major new features

The new macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 software comes a week after the release of the macOS Sonoma 14.2 software update which included a wide range of new features for Apple’s range of Mac computers.

The previous macOS Sonoma 14.2 software update included a range of new features for the Mac, these included enhancements for PDFs, changes and new features for the Messages app, updates for the Weather app and also the Clockm, plus various other new features,

The new macOS Sonoma 14.2.1 software is now available to download for your Mac, you can install it by going to Settings > Software Update on your Mac, it is recommended that you install the latest version.

Apple also recently released a new beta of macOS Sonoma, in the form of macOS Sonomoa 14.3, we may get to see another new beta of this software this week. Apple is expected to release the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 in January, probably sometime around the end of January.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals