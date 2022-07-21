Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.5

Apple has released a number of software updates, these have included the new macOS Monterey 12.5 update for the Mac. Plus watchOS 8.7 for the Apple Watch and iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad and iOS 15.6 for the iPhone.

The new macOS Monterey 12.5 software update brings some new features to the Mac, it also brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Here are the release notes for this software update.

macOS Monterey 12.5 includes enhancements, bug fixes and security updates.

– TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

– Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Monterey 12.5 software update is now available to download for the Mac, this can be installed from the Apple menu on your Mac.

Apple also has released a number of beta of their next major macOS release, macOS 13 Ventura, this software is expected to be released later this year along with a new range of Macs, we are expecting this to happen sometime in October or November.

