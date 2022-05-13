Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate

We have has a number of new betas from Apple this week, the latest one is the new macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate. This new release of macOS Monterey 12.4 comes a week after the fourth beta of the software.

The macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate, was released along with iOS 15.5 RC, iPadOS 15.5 RC, and watchOS 8.6 RC.

The Release Candidate is basically the final version of the software and it should be the version that is released to everyone, assuming no issues are found in this release.

This update comes with a range of bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the Mac, it also includes some minor changes and new features.

We are expecting Apple to release macOS Monterey 12.4 sometime next week, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you know.

Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference on the 6th of June, so they are looking to release all these software updates before then.

They will be announcing the next major version of macOS at WWDC, along with iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9. We are looking forward to finding out what changes Apple will be bringing to the Mac with the next major version of their macOS.

Source Apple

Image Credit: N.Tho.Duc

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals