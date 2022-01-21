Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2 Release Candidate

As well as the new RC versions of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.2 Release Candidate. As with the iOS RC release, this is not something we were expecting as there have only been two previous betas of this software released.

The macOS Monterey 12.2 Release Candidate has been released to both developers and also to members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program.

The Release Candidate version of the software is basically the final beta of the software and assuming that no bugs are found in this release, then this should be the final version that is released to everyone. If some bugs are found, then we can expect another RC update before the final version lands

This update as with the previous beta of the software does not appear to come with any major new features, it basically includes some bug fixes and performance improvements.

Assuming that no bugs or issues are found in the Release Candidate, then we can expect Apple to release the final version of macOS Monterey 12.2 to everyone next week. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the software will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

