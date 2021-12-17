Apple releases macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 1

Apple recently released macOS Monterey 12.1 and now they have also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 1.

The new macOS Monterey 12.2 beta 1 software has so far only been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

As yet there are not many details about what is included in the macOS Monterey 12.2 software, so far it only appears to be some bug fixes and performance improvements.

The recently released macOS Monterey 12.1 had a range of new features, this included the SharePlay feature which lets you watch synchronized movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime.

The update also included the new Apple Music Voice plan, this is the cheapest Apple Music plan at $4.99 a month, although the music can only be controlled via Siri.

There were also some changes to Photos with updates for Memories with a new user interface and some new Memory types, plus some updates to Apple’s Messages app with more safety features.

The TV app had an update and Apple also made some updates for Siri and Search, plus the new Digital Legacy feature was introduced. This allows you to nominate someone who can access your devices and your Apple accounts in the event of your death.

As yet there are no details on when the new macOS Monterey 12.2 software will be released, we suspect it will be sometime in January.

Source MacRumors

