Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.7

As well as the iOS 14.0.1 and iPadOS 14.0.1 software updates, Apple also released a new update for their Mac range of computers, macOS Catalina 10.15.7.

The macOS Catalina 10.15.7 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and security updates, this includes a WiFi issue and also a graphics issue on some 27 inch iMacs.

‌macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.7 provides important security updates and bug fixes for your Mac.

– Resolves an issue where macOS would not automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks - Fixes an issue that could prevent files syncing through ‌iCloud Drive‌ - Addresses a graphic issue that may occur on ‌iMac‌ (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2020) with Radeon Pro 5700 XT

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Catalina 10.15.7 software update is now available to downlaod, uoi can install it from the System Preferences menu on your Mac.

Source MacRumors

