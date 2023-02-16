Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.7.4

Apple released a number of software updates this week, this included macOS 13.2.1 Ventura and now we have an update for some older Macs, macOS Big Sur 11.7.4.

As well as some updates for the Mac, Apple also released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, watchOS 9.3.1, and tvOS 16.3.1.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 software update brings some bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, the update also some with some security updates. This new software update lands a couple of weeks after the release of macOS Big Sur 11.7.3.

This update fixes an issue with Safari icons on the Mac, when the macOS 11.7.3 update was released, a bug was discovered that stopped the icons from showing in the Safari favorites section, the icons were showing up blank.

The latest version of macOS Big Sur also fixes some important security issues on the Mac, so it is recommended that you install this update on your device.

You can install the new macOS Big Sur software update on your Mac from the settings menu by going to Settings > System Preferences> Software update.

If you notice any other changes or any other new features in this update, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: Mia Baker





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals