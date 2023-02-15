Another looks at iOS 16.3.1 (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 16.3.1 for the iPhone, and they also released watchOS 9.3.1 for the Apple Watch, macOS 13.2.1 for the Mac, iPadOS 16.3.1 for the iPad, and tvOS 16.3.1 for the Apple TV.

We previously got to see a video of iOS 16.3.1 in action and now we have another one. The latest video is from Brandon Butch and it gives us a look at some of the changes in this new update.

The majority of the changes in this software update are bug fixes and performance improvements, there is also a range of security updates in this release.

This update fixed a bug related to Apple’s iCloud where it could be unresponsive or would display incorrectly if apps are using iCloud, this issue has now been resolved.

The update also fixed an issue with Siri where the Find My feature would not work correctly with Siri, this has also now been resolved.

The final fix in this release was related to the Crash Detection feature on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, the feature would trigger when people were doing things like Skiing and bit in a car crash.

The new iOS 16.3.1 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software update > Download and install on your device.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





