Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2

As well as the new beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple has also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2.

This new beta comes two weeks after the first one and it brings a range of new features to Apple’s Macs, it also comes with some performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in the macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 2 are some new customization options for Apple’s Safari, you can now rearrange various sections on the Start Page.

There are also some updates for M1 powered Macs for when you are running iPhone and iPad apps on your Macs, plus some changes to the Reminder app and more.

The new macOS Big Sur 11.3 software update is expected to be released some time in March along with the iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 updates, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you guys know.

