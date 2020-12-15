Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.1

As well as the new iOS 14.3 software update, Apple also released a new update for the Mac, macOS Big Sur 11.1.

The macOS Big Sur 11.1 software update brings some new features to Apple’s range of Mac computers, this includes support for the new AirPods Max which launch today.

There are also a range of other updates including some changes to Apple TV, Apple News and the App Store and more, you can see what is included in the update below.

macOS Big Sur‌ 11.1 introduces support for ‌AirPods Max‌, TV app enhancements, Apple News widgets, and privacy information on the App Store. This release also includes bug fixes for your Mac.

AirPods Max

– Support for ‌AirPods Max‌, new over-ear headphones

– High fidelity audio for rich sound

– Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

– Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

– Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

– Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Apple TV

– An all-new ‌Apple TV+‌ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

– Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

– Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

Apple News

– ‌Apple News‌ ‌widgets‌ are now available in Notification Center

App Store

– New privacy information section on ‌App Store‌ pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

– In-game dashboard within Arcade games recommends new Arcade games to play

– iPhone and iPad apps on Macs with M1

– New window options for ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps let you switch between landscape and portrait orientations or expand a window to fill the entire screen

Photos

– Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Safari

– Ecosia search engine option in Safari

Air Quality

– Available in Maps and Siri for locations in China mainland

– Health recommendations are provided in ‌Siri‌ for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

This release also addresses the following issues:

– QuickTime Player might quit when opening a movie with a timecode track after upgrading from macOS Catalina

– Bluetooth connection status was not displayed in Control Center

– Reliability of unlocking your Mac automatically with your Apple Watch

– Trackpad scrolling speed may be faster than expected on MacBook Pro models

– LG UltraFine 5K Display may incorrectly display at 4K resolution on Macs with ‌M1‌

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The new macOS Big Sur 11.1 software update is now available to download for Apple’s range of Mac computers.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals