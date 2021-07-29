Apple releases macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 4

As well as the new public beta of iOS 15, Apple also released macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 4 (technically the 3rd public beta) for the Mac.

The new macOS 12 Monterey Public Beta 4 is the same software as the recently released developer beta 4 of macOS Monterey.

The new beta of macOS Monterey brings a range of new features to the Mac. This include the new Universal Control feature for the Mac and also SharePlay and updates to a range of Apples apps.

The Universal Control feature is designed to let you place your iPad near your Mac or MacBook and then control the device with your Macs keyboard and mouse. There is no setting up involved each time you want to use this feature, all you need to do is place your iPad near your Mac.

This update will also introduce the new SharePlay feature to the Mac, this feature is also coming to the iPhone and iPad. This will allow you to watch movies and TV shows with your friends over FaceTime, you will also be able to listen to music with your friends as well.

Apple are expected to release iOS 15 along with the new iPhone 13 in September, it is not clear as yet on whether macOS Monterey will land at the same time. There is the possibility that Apple will launch macOS Monterey in October with their new Macs.

Source MacRumors

