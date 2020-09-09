Apple releases macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta 3

Apple has released a new public beta for its Mac software, macOS 11 Big Sur Public Beta 3 and the update brings a range of new features to Apple’s Mac lineup.

This is the third public beta of macOS 11 that has been released, if you want to try it out you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program.

The update will bring a new design, some changes to the Control Center and Notification Center and also changes to Safari and more.

We are expecting the macOS 11 Big Sur software update to be released around the same time as Apple’s iOS 14, this is rumored to happen in October. As soon as we get some information about the exact release date of the new macOS update, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals