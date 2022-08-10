Apple releases iOS 16 Public beta 3

Apple releases iOS 16 beta 5 and iPadOS 16 beta 5 to developers earlier this week. Now they have released iOS 16 Public Beta 3 and iPadOS 16 Public Beta 3 to public beta testers.

The third public beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 comes two weeks after the previous public beta and it brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad.

This new beta release includes a new battery percentage display on the lock screen, this is something that Apple previously had on the iPhone but it was removed.

One of the major new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen, this will be a lot more customizable and it will work with a new range of widgets. It will apparently be optimized for the new always-on display of the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. There will also be a wide range of updates for Apple’s existing apps.

Apple is expected to have a staggered release of iOS and iPadOS this year. iOS 16 should be released in September along with the new iPhone 14 range of smartphones. iPadOS 16 is expected slightly later in October along with some new iPads.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates will be released, we will let you know. You can find out more information about the new iOS 16 Public beta 3 and iPadOS 16 Public Beta 2 at the link below.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals