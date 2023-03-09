Apple releases iOS 16.4 public beta 3

Apple recently released iOS 16.4 beta 3 to developers and now they have also released iOS 16.4 public beta 3, plus iPadOS 16.4 public beta 3 for the iPad. These new betas come a week after Apple released its second public betas of the software.

The new iOS 16.4 public beta 3 and iPadOS 16.4 Public beta 3 are now available for members of Apple’s public beta testing program to try.

The iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, including performance improvements and bug fixes.

This will include 31 new emojis for Unicode 15, some of these emojis will include a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, flute, fan, comb, and many more.

There are also changes to the way that betas can be installed on your device with iOS 16.4, it will now be registered to your Apple ID, which means that only registered developers and public beta testers will be able to install betas.

As this is the third beta in the series, we are expecting Apple to release a couple more betas before the final version of the software is released. We are expecting the final versions of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 to land around the end of March.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit: SCREEN POST





