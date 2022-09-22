Apple releases iOS 16.1 public beta 2

Earlier this week we had the developer beta 2 of iOS 16.1 and now Apple has also released iOS 16.1 public beta 2.

The new public beta of Apple’s iOS 16.1 is basically the same software as the developer beta it brings some new features to the iPhone and it also comes with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Apple will introduce a range of features in the iOS 16.1 software update that were missed out of the iOS 16 release earlier this month.

This will include the ability to delete the wallet app, you will have the option to either delete it completely or remove it from the Home Screen.

There is also a new Clean Energy Charging, you can select this when using your device and it will attempt to charge it when lower carbon electricity is available, this will apparently be available in the USA.

The update will also bring new features for the Lock Screen and Home Screen, this has been updated to make it easier to customize the Home Screen from the same menu as the Lock Screen.

The new iOS 16.1 public beta 2 is now available to try out, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try it out, you can find out more details at the link below.

