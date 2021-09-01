Apple releases iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8

Apple has released iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 to developers, the software has also been made available to public beta testers.

This new betas of iOS 15 beta 8 and iPadOS 15 beta 8 have been released a week after the previous beta and we should be getting close to the final version of iOS. The next release could be the RC version ahead of the final release.

Apple’s iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes updates to many of the existing apps plus some new features.

some of the new features coming in these updates includes the new Focus Mode, SharePlay, changes to FaceTime, Maps, Safari, Spotlight, plus a wide range of new privacy features.

The new Focus mode is designed to help you focus on what you are doing by cutting down on notifications, it will only show you important notifications when it is being used. You can determine which notifications are important and which ones are not.

The SharePlay feature is designed to let you watch TV shows and movies with your friends over FaceTime. The idea is that everyone sees the same parts of the movies and TV shows at the same time, although they are in different locations.

There are many more new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with these updates, Apple are expected to release them at the same time as the new iPhone 13. The handsets are rumored to go on sale on the 17th of September.

Source Apple

