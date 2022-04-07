Apple releases iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 public beta 1

Apple recently released iOS 15.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 to developers and now they have also released iOS 15.5 public beta 1 and iPadOS 15.5 public beta 1.

The new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1 software is now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out.

The new betas of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 come with the same new features as the developer betas that were released previously.

There is a range of new features and changes coming to the iPhone with this release, this will include the rebranding of the iTunes Pass to Apple Account Card in the Apple Wallet.

This update includes a modem update and there is a change in messages from Apple Pay to Apple Cash for when you send money to someone.

There are also references to Apple Classical which is a new classical music service that Apple will be launching in the future.

You can find out more information about the new iOS 15.5 public beta 1 and the iPadOS 15.5 public beta 1 software over at Apple’s website at the link below. As yet we do not have any details on exactly when this new software update and the other new software updates will land, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Apple

