Apple releases iOS 15.3 beta 1 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 15.2 and now they have released a new beta, iOS 15.3 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.3 beta 1 for the iPad.

So far the new iOS 15.3 beta 1 software has only been made available to developers, we are also expecting it to be made available to public beta testers soon.

The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the new beta of iOS 15.3, lets find out what is new in the latest release.

As well as the release of the new beta of iOS 15.3, Apple also released new betas of tvOS 15.3, HomePodOS 15.3, watchOS 8.4, iPadOS 15.3 and macOS 12.2.

This update mainly comes with some performance improvements, there are not many new features in the current beta, although this may change by the time the final version is released.

The recently released iOS 15.2 brought a range of new features to the iPhone, this included Apple Music Voice Plan and more.

As this is the first beta of Apple’s iOS 15.3 it will be a while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime in January. As soon as we get some details on the release date of the software, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

