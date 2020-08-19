Apple releases iOS 14 beta 5 and iPadOS 14 beta 5

Apple has released iOS 14 beta 5 and iPadOS 14 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPad, the software has so far been released to developers, we are also expecting it to be released to Public Beta Testers some time soon.

The new iOS 14 beta 5 and iPadOS 14 beta 5 software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes the new widgets and a new Home Screen and more.

There is also the new App Library feature which is designed to give you easy access to all of your apps and there are a range of other new features and changes coming to both devices with iOS 14.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 software updates at the same time they launch their new iPhone 12 handsets. This is expected to happen some time in September or October.

Apple normally launches its new iPhones in September, due to COVID-19, it looks like some devices will launch in October, probably the iPhone 12 with the iPhone 12 Pro models possibly going on sale in November. As soon as we get some details about the exact launch date of the new iPhones and also the release of iOS 14 we will let you know.

Source MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals