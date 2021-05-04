Apple releases iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1

Apple has released a new software update for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 14.5.1 and iPadOS 14.5.1, the update fixes some security issues in iOS and iPadOS and also some bugs.

This update fixes and issue related to App Tracking Transparency that was introduced with the iOS 14.5 release and also a security issues related to WebKit.

This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

Apple recommends that everyone installs this update and you can do this by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

It does not look like there are any new features in this update, it is mainly a fix for some bugs and also security issues.

