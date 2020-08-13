Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1

Apple has released some new software updates for the iPhone and iPad, iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1, these updates bring some bug fixes to Apple’s devices.

The update fixes an issue related to storage on your device and also an issue which would show a green tint on some displays. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

iOS 13.6.1 includes bug fixes for your ‌iPhone‌.

– Addresses an issue where unneeded system data files might not be automatically deleted when available storage is low

– Fixes a thermal management issue that caused some displays to exhibit a green tint

– Fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could be disabled for some users

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

You can install the latest iOS updates on your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General> Software update.

Source MacRumors

