Apple Releases a Revised iOS 18 beta 3

Apple has re-released iOS 18 beta 3 for developers and this update primarily focuses on stability improvements and bug fixes, rather than introducing new features. The revised beta aims to address issues discovered in the initial release and provide a more polished experience for developers and beta testers. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us more details on what is new in this new update.

Build Number Alignment and Consistency

One notable change in the revised beta is the build number, which has been updated from 22A5307F to 22A5307I. This alignment ensures consistency across different beta versions, including the upcoming public beta. By maintaining a consistent build number, Apple aims to streamline the testing process and make it easier for developers to track and report issues.

Messages App: Reverting to Familiar Keyboard Layout

In the initial iOS 18 beta 3, the Messages app introduced large emojis and Memoji options, which represented a significant departure from the keyboard layout users were accustomed to in iOS 17. However, in the revised beta, Apple has reverted to the original keyboard layout, removing the large emojis and Memoji options. This change aims to enhance the user experience by maintaining familiarity and reducing the learning curve for users upgrading from previous iOS versions.

Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

The revised iOS 18 beta 3 addresses several bugs and stability issues that were present in the initial release. Some of the notable fixes include:

Resolving the Apple Store crash issue, which caused the app to unexpectedly close for some users.

Fixing the home screen icon tint bug, ensuring that icons display their intended colors.

Improving the fluidity and stability of icon customization, allows users to personalize their home screens without encountering glitches or lag.

These bug fixes demonstrate Apple’s commitment to delivering a stable and reliable operating system, even in the beta testing phase.

RCS Messaging: Ongoing Issues and Refinement

Despite the improvements in the revised beta, RCS messaging continues to experience issues. Some users have reported that messages are attempting to send as iMessages instead of using the RCS protocol. This ongoing problem highlights the need for further refinement and optimization of the messaging system. Apple is likely to address these issues in future beta releases as they work towards a seamless integration of RCS messaging.

Screen Time: Inconsistencies and Impact on Usage Tracking

Screen Time, a feature that helps users monitor and manage their device usage, was reportedly fixed in the original iOS 18 beta 3. However, in the re-release, some users have encountered issues with Screen Time being broken again. This inconsistency can affect usage tracking and parental controls, which rely on accurate data from Screen Time. Apple is expected to investigate and resolve this issue in upcoming beta releases to ensure the reliability of the Screen Time feature.

Missing Features: Apple Intelligence and Gen Moji

It’s worth noting that the revised iOS 18 beta 3 does not include certain anticipated features, such as Apple Intelligence and Gen Moji. The absence of these features indicates that they are still under development and testing, and may be introduced in later beta releases or the final version of iOS 18. Apple is known for carefully curating and refining new features before releasing them to the public, ensuring a high-quality user experience.

Release Notes: Minor Changes and Workarounds

The release notes accompanying the revised iOS 18 beta 3 include minor changes and workarounds for known issues. For example, there is a workaround provided for Home app issues, allowing users to continue using the app while Apple works on a permanent fix. Additionally, the release notes mention the availability of RCS messaging on select carriers, indicating a gradual rollout of the feature. These release notes serve as essential information for developers and beta testers, helping them navigate and troubleshoot any issues they may encounter.

Performance and Battery Life: Stability Over Improvements

In terms of performance and battery life, the revised iOS 18 beta 3 does not introduce significant improvements compared to the original beta 3. The focus of this release appears to be on stability and refinement rather than enhancing performance or extending battery life. However, as the beta testing progresses and Apple receives feedback from developers and users, further optimizations may be implemented to improve overall system performance and efficiency.

Looking Ahead: Public Beta and Future Releases

With the release of the revised iOS 18 beta 3 for developers, the public beta is expected to follow within the week. This will allow a wider audience to test the operating system and provide feedback to Apple. Looking further ahead, iOS 18 beta 4 is anticipated to arrive around July 29th, bringing additional improvements and potential new features.

It’s important to note that major Siri updates are not expected until 2025, indicating that Apple has a long-term development plan for its virtual assistant. This timeline suggests that the company is taking a measured approach to enhance Siri’s capabilities, ensuring a reliable and intelligent user experience.

Transitioning from Developer Beta to Public Beta

For users currently running the developer beta of iOS 18, switching to the public beta is a straightforward process. By navigating to the settings menu, users can opt-in to the public beta program and receive the updated version. However, it’s worth noting that the build number will remain the same until the next beta release. This ensures continuity in the testing process and allows users to provide feedback based on a consistent version of the operating system.

As Apple continues to refine and improve iOS 18 through subsequent beta releases, users can expect a more polished and feature-rich operating system. The revised iOS 18 beta 3 represents a step forward in terms of stability and bug fixes, laying the foundation for a smooth and reliable user experience when the final version is released to the public.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



