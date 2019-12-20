Apple Pro Display XDR gets unboxed (Video)

The Apple Pro Display XDR launched recently, Apple’s new monitor comes with a 6K resolution and a $6k price tag if you include the $1,000 stand.

The monitor is designed to be used with the new Mac Pro and it comes with some impressive specifications, it has a 32 inch display with a resolution of 6016 x 3384 pixels.

As we can see from the video the Pro Display XDR is an impressive display, it should be for the price, it costs the same as the entry level new Mac Pro if you include the stand.

The Apple Pro Display XDR is available to buy from Apple on its own for $5,000, you can either buy the stand for $1000 or a Vesa mount adapter for $200.

Source & Image Credit MacRumors

