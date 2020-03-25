Apple plans to reopen retail stores next month

Apple has closed its retails stores outside of China for an indefinite time until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.

The company’s retail stores in China are now open after they have been closed for a few months and Apple is apparently planning to open some more of their stores next month.

Apple will reopen some stores again in the first half of April, although there are no details as yet on where these stores will be.

We will reopen our stores on a staggered basis. At this time, we anticipate some stores may be able to open in the first half of April depending on the conditions in their community. We will provide updates for each store as soon as specific dates are established.

As soon as we get some details on when Apple will be reopening some of its stores and where they will be, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

