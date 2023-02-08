Apple Pay Later being tested with Apple Store employees

Apple Pay Later is a new payment service that is coming to Apple Pay, according to a recent report, the service is now being tested out by Apple Store employees.

We have been hearing about the new Apple Pay later service for some time, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told CNBC that the new service would be launching soon, although he did not give a specific date.

Now Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that the service is being tested internally with Apple Store employees in the USA.

Apple Inc. has expanded an internal test of its upcoming “buy now, pay later” service to the company’s thousands of retail employees, a sign the long-awaited feature is finally nearing a public release.

The tech giant contacted retail staffers this week to offer them a test version of the service, according to Apple workers who asked not to be identified. The offering, called Apple Pay Later, lets shoppers split the payment for purchases into installments. The company previously rolled out a test for corporate employees.

When the Apple Card launched back in 2019 it was also made available to Apple Store employees before it launched, this was around 2 months before the official launch, so we could see a similar thing with this new service.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when this new Pay later service will launch we will let you know, it is expected to be USA only at launch.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors





