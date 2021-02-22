Apple Original TV drama series Mosquito Coast premiers April 30th, new trailer released

Geeky Gadgets

Apple Original TV series Mosquito Coast premiers April 30th
Apple has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming new Apple Original TV series Mosquito Coast, which will premiere on the Apple TV+ service on April 30th 2021. Mosquito Coast drama series stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman and the seven-episode series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross.

“From award-winning novelist and creator Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, “The Mosquito Coast” is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.”

