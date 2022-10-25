Apple One, Music and TV+ prices increased in the US

Apple has announced that it is increasing the price of some of its subscription services in the US, including Apple One, Apple Music, and Apple TV+.

Apple Music will be increased by $1 a month for single plans and $2 a month for family plans, the new pricing is $10.99 a month and $16.99 a month respectively.

Apple One will increase to $16.95 a month for the single plan, $22.95 a month for the family plan, and $32.95 for the premier plan.

Apple TV will be increased by $2 a month or $10 a year, this will now cost $6.99 a month in the USA or $69 a year. Apple gave a statement to Tech Crunch, about the price increases which you can see below.

The subscription prices for Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One will increase beginning today. The change to Apple Music is due to an increase in licensing costs, and in turn, artists and songwriters will earn more for the streaming of their music. We also continue to add innovative features that make Apple Music the world’s best listening experience. We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

It is not clear as yet whether Apple is planning any price increases for its plans outside of the USA, as soon as we get more details, we will let you know.

