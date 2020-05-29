Apple now selling refurbished iPhone XR in the US

Apple has now added the iPhone XR to its refurbished smartphones in the US, the handset is now available with prices starting at $499 for the refurbished 64GB model.

Apple currently sells the iPhone XR for $599, when it originally launched the handset retailed for $749, there are a number of different models available.

The 64GB refurbished iPhone XR costs $499, the 128GB model cots $539 and the 256GB model costs $629, not bad prices considering the original price. Apple’s refurbished devices are basically like new as the come with a 12 month warranty.

What apple does to these devices is replace any parts needed, inspects and tests them and replaces the battery and also the out shell, so you would find it difficult to spot the difference between one of these handsets and a new one.

You can find out more details about the refurbished iPhone XR over at Apple at the link below, they are now available in the USA.

Source Apple, MacRumors

