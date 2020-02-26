Apple’s iPhone XR dominated 2019 smartphone market

According to a recent report the iPhone XR dominated the smartphone market in 2019 with around 46.3 million units shipped. The news comes in a report from Omdia who have estimated smartphone shipments for last year.

In second place was the iPhone 11, which launched in September of 2019 with 37.3 million units, this was then followed by the Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Galaxy A50.

The iPhone XR was the world’s most popular smartphone in 2019, easily out-shipping all other models and extending Apple’s record of perennially offering the market’s top-selling product.

Apple shipped 46.3 million iPhone XR smartphones last year, more than doubling the 23.1 million units in 2018, according to Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker report. iPhone XR shipments in 2019 were 9 million units higher than the second-most popular model, Apple’s iPhone 11, which achieved shipments of 37.3 million units for the year.

It will be interesting to see what happens in 2020 and which device ends up being the most popular out of global smartphone shipments.

Source Omdia, 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals