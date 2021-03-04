Apple now makes it easy to transfer your iCloud Photos to Google Photos

Apple is launching a new tool which is designed to make it easy for you to transfer your iCloud photos to another service like Google Photos.

The new service will not remove your photos and videos from iCloud, instead it will copy them to Google Photos.

You can request to transfer a copy of photos and videos you store in iCloud Photos to Google Photos. Transferring photos and videos from iCloud Photos doesn’t remove or alter the content you store with Apple, but sends a copy of your content to the other service.

The transfer process takes between three and seven days. We use this time to verify that the request was made by you, and to make the transfer.

This new service is available in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland initially, you can find out more details over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

