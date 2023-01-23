Apple not developing updated HomePod Mini

Last week Apple unveiled its new HomePod 2, and this has led to speculation that we may see an updated Apple HomePod Mini.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is not developing a new HomePod Mini at the moment, of course, this may change in the future.

After the debut of a new full-sized HomePod, many users started asking about an update to the mini model. But at this point, I don’t believe that Apple is actively working on such as product. The latest HomePod doesn’t include any major new functions that aren’t already in the $99 mini, so there isn’t an obvious reason to update the model. Sure, it would be nice to get more colors, a cheaper price, and better sound and microphones, but the real improvements probably need to be made on the back end — with Siri and app integration.

The original HomePods Mini launched back in 2020, so it looks like Apple is not planning on updating the device this year, we may have to wait until next year to see a new one.

The updated HomePod 2 that launched last week comes with a range of upgrades over the first-generation HomePod.

This includes a new Sound Recognition feature that can listen for alarms from smoke and carbon monoxide sensors and send you a notification on your iPhone.

