Apple News expanded to more local news in the US

Apple has announced that it is expanding its local news feature on Apple News to more cities in the USA and each area will feature locally curated news.

The new cities that have been added to the local news feature on News include Charlotte, Miami, and Washinton, D.C.

Apple News will now offer its local news experience in three additional cities in the US: Charlotte, Miami, and Washington, D.C. Each experience is curated by Apple News editors and features coverage of topics that are important to local communities, from restaurant openings and real estate trends to big policy decisions. Local news offerings in Apple News provide readers with access to top publications, including Axios Charlotte, the Charlotte Observer, Eater Miami, the Miami Herald, DCist, Washingtonian, the Washington Post, and more.

“At Apple News, we know that access to trusted local news is critical for communities, and an important resource for a national audience as well,” said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. “We are committed to working with local publishers across the country to support their journalism and offer our users local coverage in the cities and regions they care about.”

