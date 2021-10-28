Apple Music arrives on the PlayStation 5

PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for Apple Music to arrive on the Sony PlayStation 5 console will be pleased to know that the day has finally arrived and subscribers to Apple music can now access a catalog of 90 million songs, playlists from their own library, and curated gaming playlists on the Sony console.

The new PlayStation 5 integration with Apple Music provides seamless playback via the music streaming service with background music and music video playback, so players can listen before, during, or after their gameplay session.

How to use Apple Music on PlayStation 5

“For those of you who love listening to music in addition to playing games, we are pleased to announce that Apple Music is launching on PS5 – the first gaming console to introduce an integrated Apple Music experience, bringing their expansive music catalog to players globally. Starting today, PS5 users with an Apple Music subscription can enjoy more than 90 million songs from Apple Music, tens of thousands of curated playlists, music videos in 4K, Apple Music Radio streaming today’s hits, classics, and country live, and personalized playlists based on your music preferences.”

“Apple Music subscribers can also find and watch music videos from a wide selection of artists in the Apple Music app. Start by playing the video in full screen; if you decide you want to go back to your gameplay or navigate elsewhere on the PS5’s home screen, the audio from the music video will continue to play. If you want to go back to the music video, it’ll also pick up seamlessly from wherever you are in the song, with no interruption to the music.We hope you enjoy Apple Music on PlayStation 5. To get started, owners can download the Apple Music app from the Media space on PS5, and follow the on-screen instructions to link their Apple Music account.”

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals