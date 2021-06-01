Apple may use OLED displays in some 2022 iPads

Apple recently launched their new iPad Pro notebooks, the 12.9 inch models comes with a mini-LED display and now we have some details about what displays are coming to other models next year.

According to a recent report, Apple are planning to use OLED displays in some of their iPads in 2022, although exactly what models has not been revealed. Although a recent rumors suggested this would be the iPad Air.

Apple uses OLED displays in its higher end iPhones and the Apple Watch and other models come with LCD displays.

We are expecting the 2022 iPads to use the OLED displays to include the iPad Air which at the moment comes with an LCD display. Apple is expected to continue with mini-LED displays for their iPad Pro models next year and the 11 inch model is also expected to get a mini-LED display.

As soon as we get some information on exactly what models of the iPad, Apple is planning to swicth to OLED displays, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

