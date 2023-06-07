Apple makes iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 developer betas available for free

Apple has released a range of new betas at its Worldwide Developer Conference this week, this includes iOS 17, iPad 17, watchOS 10, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, and more, these were made available for developers to download on Monday.

Now Apple has also made these new betas available for everyone, anyone who has an Apple ID can download and install these new bets on their iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Previously you would have to be a developer to download these updates which came with a $99 fee, or a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing Program, now anyone with an Apple ID can install these new betas on their device.

To install the iOS 17 beta 1 software on your iPhone without a developer account, go to Settings > General> Software update on your device and then select Beta Updates, now Select iOS 17 Developer Beta and you will be able to download and install this software on your device.

It should be noted that if you download any of these betas to our iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and other devices, you may experience issues with your device. As this is the first beta in the series it comes with a range of bugs which should be ironed out by the time the final version of the software is released. You can find out more details about the new betas over at Apple’s website at the link below.

