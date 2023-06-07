Awesome new iOS 17 features revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17 was made official at WWDC 2023 earlier this week and Apple has now released their first beta of the software to developers, we are also expecting a new public beta of the software to land sometime in the next few weeks.

We previously had a look at the new iOS 17 software in action and got to find out some details on what changes are coming to the iPhone. Now we have another video, this one is from Brandon Butch and it highlights some of the awesome new features coming to the iPhone in this software update.

As we can see from the videos there are some major new features coming to the iPhone and also some major updates for a range of Apple’s existing iPhone apps, this includes the Phone app with the new Contact Posters and more.

Apple are making some major changes to Widgets on the iPhone as they gain more functionality and now become more interactive rather than just displaying information on your iPhone home screen.

Apple is expected to release its IOS 17 software update in September along with the new iPhone 15 smartphone, we may see some more new iOS 17 features added to the update before the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



