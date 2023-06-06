What’s coming in iOS 17 (Video)

Apple announced their new iOS 17 software at their Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday and now we get to find out some of the major new features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update.

The video below from Zollotech gives us a look at some of the major new features that Apple will release for the iPhone when iOS 17 is released, we are expecting this update later in the year. Let’s find out about the next major release of Apple’s iOS software.

As we can see from the video there is a wide range of new features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, these include some changes to Widgets, these will now become interactive and much more useable than before.

There is also a new Standby Mode for when you want to use your iPhone in a dock, plus there are some major updates for the Phone app on the iPhone with a new Contact Poster that will be shown to your friends and contacts when you call them.

iOS 17 will also introduce a new Voicemail feature which will automatically show you text from a Voicemail whilst someone is recording it, you can then choose to answer the call if you feel it is important enough.

There are many more new features coming to the iPhone with this software update. Apple is expected to release iOS 17 sometime in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones as soon as we get some more details about the release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



