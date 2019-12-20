Apple makes HomeKit Accessory Development Kit open source

Apple has announced that it is releasing an open source version of its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit, the company is also working with companies like Google, Amazon and others to develop an open standard for smart home devices.

Apple has said that developers can how use the HomeKit Open Source ADK to protoype ‘non-commercial’ smart home accessories.

To accelerate the development of the new universal standard, Apple is open-sourcing portions of its HomeKit Accessory Development Kit (ADK). HomeKit has grown to become the most extensive, powerful and secure smart home platform available on more than a billion iOS and iPadOS devices. Built from the ground up to protect customer data, HomeKit and the Home app use innovative privacy technologies and techniques to help minimize the amount of data anyone — including Apple — can access as well as powerful security features that protect personal information. By open-sourcing its HomeKit technology, Apple will be helping to jump-start the initiative and ultimately deliver an even better experience to customers.

You can find out more information about Apple’s plans for their HomeKit Accessory Development Kit over at Apple at the link below.

Source Apple

