Apple macOS Server has been discontinued

Apple has discontinued macOS Server, the news was announced on Apple’s website yesterday, and the software has been discontinued from the 21st of April 2022. The service will no longer be available to new users.

Apple has been phasing the software out over the last few years and now it is shutting it down, existing users will be able to continue to use the software for some time and they will also be able to download the app, there are more details below.

As of April 21, 2022, Apple has discontinued macOS Server. Existing macOS Server customers can continue to download and use the app with macOS Monterey.

The most popular server features—Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server are bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later so that even more customers have access to these essential services at no extra cost.

To help you migrate from Profile Manager to other MDM solutions, learn about choosing an MDM solution and planning your MDM migration.

You can find out more information about Apple’s plans to discontinue its macOS Server over at Apple’s website. There are also details on alternative solutions over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple, MacRumors

