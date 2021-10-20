OWC Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max docks and storage

With the unveiling and launch of the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops equipped with Apple’s new M1 Pro and M1 Max SOC chips, OWC has released a list of its Apple MacBook Pro dock and storage solutions compatible with the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips offering a wealth of connectivity and storage options for Mac users to enjoy.

“As a leader in Thunderbolt integration and accessories, OWC is proud to offer these innovative solutions for the new Apple MacBook Pro’s with M1 Pro and M1 Max technologies”, said Larry O’Connor, CEO and Founder of OWC. “It’s terrific to have this kind of power added to the new Apple Macbook Pro’s. M1 Pro and M1 Max technologies open up a whole new world for more devices revolutionizing workflows for pro audio, video, and beyond.”

OWC MacBook Pro dock and storage solutions

OWC Thunderbolt Dock: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $279.00

OWC 14 Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $299.00

OWC Thunderbolt Hub: is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: is available now in 0.72 m, 1.0 m and 2.0 m on Macsales.com from MSRP $24.00

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron: 240 GB to 2 TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $99.00

OWC Envoy Pro SX: 240 GB to 2 TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $179.00

OWC ThunderBlade: 1 TB to 32 TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $749.00

OWC ThunderBay 4: 0 GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4 TB to 72 TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $369.00

OWC ThunderBay 8: 0 GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16 TB to 144 TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $649.00

OWC ThunderBay Flex 8: 0 GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 32 TB to 144 TB solutions available now on Macsales.com from MSRP $1,199.00

Source : OWC

