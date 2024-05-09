Apple M4 iPad Air and iPad Pro Logitech Combo Touch keyboard

Following on from the launch of the new Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro equipped with Apple’s most powerful and latest M4 Silicon chips earlier this week. Logitech has unveiled its new keyboard design for the new range of iPads in the form of the Logitech Combo Touch.

Compatible with the latest M4 Silicon iPad Air and iPad Pro models, the detachable keyboard and flexible kickstand support multiple viewing and typing angles, making it perfect for a wide range of tasks. Whether you’re typing up a report, sketching a design, reading an e-book, or watching a video, the Combo Touch adjusts to your needs seamlessly. This versatility is particularly valuable for users who demand flexibility in their work and leisure activities.

Apple iPad Pro M4 Keyboard Case

Beyond its physical adaptability, the Logitech Combo Touch also excels in enhancing user interaction. The keyboard case features the largest Multi-Touch trackpad in the Combo Touch series, providing users with precise navigation and intuitive input. This feature is especially crucial for those who rely on their iPad for productivity tasks on the go, as it allows for smooth and efficient operation without the need for an external mouse.

Moreover, the Combo Touch’s keyboard is equipped with auto-backlit keys, offering an impressive 16 levels of brightness. This thoughtful addition ensures that users can work comfortably in any lighting condition, whether in a dimly lit room or under bright sunlight. The inclusion of shortcut keys further streamlines workflows, providing quick access to frequently used functions such as media playback, volume control, and screenshots.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech has made the Combo Touch iPad keyboard accessible to a wide range of Apple tablet users by offering various models tailored to specific devices. The Combo Touch for the 11-inch iPad Air is priced at $199.99, while the 13-inch version comes in at $229.99. For iPad Pro users, the 11-inch model is available for $229.99, and the 13-inch model is priced at $259.99. These options cater to different budgets and device sizes, ensuring that every iPad user can find a Combo Touch that suits their needs.

The Combo Touch is readily available for purchase through Logitech’s official website and Apple’s online store. This widespread availability makes it easy for interested buyers to get their hands on this innovative keyboard case and start enjoying its benefits right away.

A Closer Look at the Combo Touch’s Specifications

The Logitech Combo Touch is a testament to the company’s dedication to innovation and user-centric design. Its compatibility with the M4 Silicon iPad Air and iPad Pro models ensures that users with the latest devices can take advantage of its features. The use of sustainable and premium materials in its construction not only contributes to its durability but also aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly products.

The detachable keyboard, with its auto-backlit keys and 16 brightness levels, provides a comfortable and customizable typing experience. The largest Multi-Touch trackpad in the Combo Touch series offers precise and intuitive navigation, while the flexible kickstand and shortcut keys enhance overall usability.

Available in Graphite for the iPad Pro and Oxford Grey for the iPad Air, the Combo Touch seamlessly blends style and functionality. Its Smart Connector ensures a reliable and efficient connection to the iPad, eliminating the need for separate charging or pairing.

Expanding Your iPad’s Potential

While the Logitech Combo Touch iPad keyboard range is a powerful accessory on its own, users can further enhance their iPad experience by exploring additional accessories. Styluses, such as the Apple Pencil, can unlock new possibilities for drawing, note-taking, and precision input. Protective cases can provide an extra layer of durability, safeguarding the iPad from accidental drops or scratches.

As the iPad continues to evolve as a versatile tool for work and play, accessories like the Logitech Combo Touch play a crucial role in unlocking its full potential. By combining advanced functionality with sleek design, the Combo Touch iPad keyboard cases, empower users to be more productive, creative, and efficient in their daily tasks.



