Apple is shipping 20 million masks and also making face shields for key workers

Apple has revealed that they have now managed to source more than 20 million face masks to help fight the coronavirus, the masks are being shipped to medical workers.

The company has also revealed that they have been working on some face shields that can be used by doctors, nurses and other key workers to protect them from the virus.

The news was announced by Apple CEO Tim Cook on twitter and you can see what he had to say about it in the video below.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

The company has recently started to deliver the face shields to hospitals in silicon valley and will be delivering more and are also working to get the 20 million facemasks to the right places.

Source Tim Cook / Twitter, BBC, The Verge

