Apple iPhones helped Apple become the top smartphone vendor in Q4

It looks like apple was the top smartphone vendor in Q4 2019 according to a recent report from Stragey Analytics.

Apple managed to take the top spot from Samsung with a total of 70.7 million smartphones sold for the quarter, Samsung sold 68.8 million.

For the whole year Samsung was ahead of Apple with overall sales of 295.1 million units, Apple sold 197.4 million units.

Samsung was the top smartphone vendor in 2019 with Huawei in second place and Apple in third place, it will be interesting to see what happens in 2020.

Apple has a market share of 18.9 percent for the quarter and Samsung a market share of 18.4 percent for the quarter, Huawei had a market share of 15 percent for the quarter.

Source Strategy Analytics, Patently Apple

